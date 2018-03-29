Sidney native graduates from Hinds Community College

RAYMOND, Miss. — Hinds Community College graduated more than 1,000 students in three ceremonies Dec. 15 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus.

Among those who graduated was Anthony Jones, of Sidney.

Among the graduates, 129 achieved summa cum laude, a 4.0 grade point average; 74 achieved magna cum laude, a 3.6 to 3.99 GPA; and 21 achieved cum laude, 3.2 to 3.59.

As Mississippi’s largest community college, Hinds Community College is a comprehensive institution offering quality, affordable educational opportunities with more than 170 academic, career and technical programs and six locations in central Mississippi. For more information visit www.hindscc.edu or call 1.800.HINDSCC.