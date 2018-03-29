Freight car pulls out of Sidney

SIDNEY — A Sidney landmark is on its way to Maryland.

A Western Maryland Railroad freight car, which has been sitting beside Ginn Grain since the late 1980s, has been sold to Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, an organization dedicated to the preservation of railroad history.

“A lot of museums were wanting to buy it,” said Bruce Kuck, owner of Ginn Grain. “And that all started 15 years ago. The price they (Western Maryland Scenic Railroad) offered was the best price.

“They wanted it because you could still read the Western Maryland Railroad logo on the car,” said Kuck. “They said it’s one of the last ones out here that hasn’t been painted over.”

The freight car was built in the early to mid 1950s, said Kuck.

“At each end of the car there are two sets of wheels called trucks,” said Kuck. “The front ones are from 1952 and the back ones are from 1954. The box car is from 1953.”

Kuck, who has owned the business since 1991, said the freight car had been used as a storage building for the company.

“The roof leaked so we couldn’t use it unless we fixed the roof in some way,” said Kuck, who added he was sad to see the freight car leave his business.

A crane was used Wednesday to lift the freight car onto the bed of a semi-tractor trailer for its journey to Maryland.

“It won’t leave until the moving company has permits for the road (travel),” said Kuck.

Western Maryland Scenic Railroad is located in Cumberland, Maryland. It has been in existence for 30 years and features various events throughout the year such as a spring blossom special trail ride, Guinness Craft Beer train ride, Hands On The Throttle train ride, Stand Up Comedy Train and Christmas train rides.

