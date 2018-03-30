125 Years

March 30, 1893

The town hall at Anna has been completed and the contractors released. Dr. Harbour was in Toledo on Tuesday, purchasing opera chairs the hall.

———

Delegations from Minster, New Bremen, St. Mary and Loramie meet at Piqua today to consult with the Board of Trade there in regard to extending the Lake Erie and Western Railway from Minster to Piqua.

———

The Junior Shakespeare Club has turned another milestone in its history. It is no longer an infant, but a lusty six years. The meeting last evening at the home of Mr. and Mrs. B.M. Donaldson being general warning of that event. The welcome to the guests was extended by Miss Clara Amos, president. Miss Lou Robertson was toastmistress for the program.

———

Jefferson street is again ready for travel, the bridge over Tilbury Run having been completed.

100 Years

March 30, 1918

F.X. Lauterbur, manager of the Peerless Bread Machine Co., has applied for a patent on a small tank. He has been working on the plans for some months and recently was in Washington to show his proposal to Army officials. He refers to it as a tractor machine gun barricade.

———

A deal was consummated this week, whereby the Venus Chocolate Co. has obtained possession of the new building of the R. Given Sons on North Main avenue. The building, part four stories high and part three stories high, was erected recently by the Given company but never occupied before the company was placed in the hands of a receiver.

———

The following is the ticket selected by the nominating committee of the Red Cross Auxiliary for the election on Apr. 10: for president, Mrs. H.W. Robinson; first vice president, Mrs. J.W. Costolo; second vice president, Miss Ruth Kilborn; secretary, Mrs. Robert Marshall; treasurer, Mrs. W.C. Horr.

———

Word from Paris indicates that the monster cannon which has been bombarding that city has been located approximately 76 miles from the Paris city hall.

75 Years

March 30, 1943

“A perfect blackout” was the consensus of opinion expressed by state civilian defense officials following the county-wide blackout held last evening under the authorization of the Fifth Service command of the army. Major Charles Miller, of the United States Army, the official inspecting officer, said the darkening of the city and county was complete as could possibly be expected. A touch of reality was added to the exercise, when an airplane passed over the city just as the final signal was sounded.

———

Forty-two high school boys from Sidney and Holy Angels will train tomorrow night in the American Legion rooms as members of the “victory corps” – a national voluntary organization for high schools designed to mobilize students for more effective preparation for and participation in wartime service.

———

County Auditor Arthur Billing announced today the distribution of $211,588 to the various political subdivisions of the county in the semi-annual distribution of real estate and public utility taxes for the first half of the year. He reported collections on the current duplicate were 106.71 percent, including payments on delinquencies.

50 Years

March 30, 1968

BELLEFONTAINE – St. Patrick parochial school which opened in 1885 will close this June. Rev. R.J. Putnic, past of St. Patrick Church, said Archbishop Karl Alter of Cincinnati ordered the school closed. The school has operated continuously since 1885 except for 1897-98 when it was closed because of a fire in the adjacent church building. Until five years ago it operated the eight primary grades and two high school grades. The 145 pupils in the eight grades will be transferred to the city school system.

———

Shelby county highway crews appeared today to have won their fight against the weekend snow which closed many roads with drifts up to seven feet in height. “Most roads are no open,” County Engineer Carol Roeller said, “but it took a combined effort on the part of our entire department to do the job.” During the worst of the store, rush calls were sent to several private operators of bulldozers and loaders to aid the county forces. Among firms which responded to the S.O.S. were the Ernst Sand & Gravel Co., Spring Creek Gravel Co., Waldo Pence and the Sidney Sand & Gravel Co., according to Roeller.

———

Two little Shelby county girls have a keen eye for candy bars. Jody Elsass, five and Missie Elsass, four, daughters of Mrs. and Mrs. Gary Elsass, Anna, were winners of a candy bar guessing contest held recently on the Uncle Orrie television show in Dayton. Guessing correctly the number of candy bars covering a bicycle, the girls appeared on the show, Friday afternoon, March 22, where they were awarded the bicycle and all those candy bars as prizes.

25 Years

March 30, 1993

Fort Loramie Coach Dan Hegemier received an important honor. He has been selected as Coach of the Year in Division IV in Ohio for the sport of basketball. His team will be playing in the state championship this weekend. Hegemier’s Redskins were 20-1 last year. Few expected the team to be good this year, after they lost a number of seniors. The honor reflects the respect his peers have for him.

———

There is news out of Bellefontaine. The Community Action Commission has voted to terminate the contract of its executive director, Phyllis McDaniel. She has been executive director for 12 years and has been with CAC for a total of 23 years. The vote to terminate her employment was 7-4. An audit of the financial records showed problematic policies and procedures. Many of the general ledgers in the accounts are incomplete. The decision to terminate her employment contract was made after the board members went into executive session at the request of David Clarkson.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

