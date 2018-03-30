Pasco United Methodist Church Rev. Nitos Dobles, center, of Dayton, performs “Only Jesus” accompanied by his daughter Athena Dobles, both of Dayton, on the violin as Sidney First United Methodist Church Rev. David Chivington, far right, of Sidney, listens. The performance was part of a Community Good Friday service held at the Sidney First United Methodist Church Friday, March 30. The service was titled “The Seven Last Words of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News