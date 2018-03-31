125 Years

March 31, 1893

Over 40 inches of snow fell during the past winter, a record which is surpassed only by the winter of 1872-73, when the fall was nearly 60 inches. Last year only 24 inches of snow fell of which one-half fell in March.

Complaints are being made about the condition of the streets and those around the public square are cited as bad examples. It might be expected that streets of heavy travel, not being paved, would be in bad condition now. It has always been so in Sidney at this season. What should not be done for their repair is to place more rusty-colored gravel on them. It is very inferior stuff, unfit for a back street, much less the leading ones.

The senior class went to Troy yesterday afternoon and attended the annual reunion of Troy High School.

From all indications, nearly 100 persons will go from here to Bellefontaine tomorrow to attend the Klute bank concert.

100 Years

March 31, 1918

City council at its meeting last night authorized the service director to contract for the construction of permanent concrete structures over the canal at certain points in the city. The action was approved after being given a second reading.

The Civil Service commission of the city last night ruled that certain charges made against Fire Chief George Hume had not been sustained and ordered that he immediately be re-instated in that position. The action followed a hearing held by the commission last night.

At the meeting of the Commercial club last evening, the reports made of the subscriptions for the continuance of the operation of the Given plant by local people were very discouraging and the matter of taking over the plant was given up.

Twenty-eight men are scheduled to leave Sidney on Friday for military service. The men are to report to the draft board Thursday afternoon to receive their final instructions.

75 Years

March 31, 1943

The Office of Price Administration today announced the official point values for meat, to disclose – for the first time – that meat will cost American consumers an average of six points a pound when the nation’s newest and biggest wartime rationing program begins next Monday.

The Red Cross War Fund drive moved into its final week today with the county some $4,000 short of its goal of $15,500. Robert F. Kaser, drive fund chairman, expressed confidence the county and city would go “over the top” in the final days of the drive.

The group of young men going to Fort Hayes today for their physical examinations prior to induction into the armed forces numbered 57. Quota of the board for this call was 72 men, but the board was unable to furnish the full number.

Mrs. Robert McMahan was named president of the Beta Delta chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, when members met last night. Mrs. Richard Schlagetter was elected vice president; Mrs. Ted Foster, secretary; and Miss Kay Williams, treasurer.

50 Years

March 31, 1968

It takes a keen ear to handle all the radio traffic on Shelby County Sheriff Robert Burns’ burgeoning radio system. Burns, obviously an advocate of modern radio communications, has no fewer than eight radios or monitors installed behind the counter in the sheriff’s office. The latest unit, a base station for a new Shelby County fire department radio network, just about completes a system Burns has been working on for several years. He would like to link all the county’s fire departments on one network. A similar police radio system now links the sheriff’s office with most village police departments.

Loss is expected to be extensive in the fire that heavily damaged a large barn at the Melvin Pfister farm on the Dingman-Slagle road east of Pemberton this morning. Discovered shortly before 9:30 a.m., the blaze resulted in the loss of some livestock in addition to a considerable quantity of straw stored in the building. Pfister theorized that an exhaust fan located to the rear in the upper portion of the structure might have been the source of the blaze. Damage to the building is so extensive that it will probably have to be completed replaced.

Joe’s Clothing and Shoe Store, 215 South Ohio avenue, has been sold by Joseph Smith, 119 Pike street, owner of the business for 17 years, to Albert Tingler, who operates a metal finishing shop in Wapakoneta. Known as Star Clothing and Shoe Store for nine years, the Sidney business will be restored to that name when Tingler holds a grand opening in the near future.

25 Years

March 31, 1993

The Shelby County 4-H movement is planning an endowment campaign. 4-H supporters hope to raise a total of $400,000, with a minimum goal of $250,000. Board members feel that if that amount can be achieved, it will help generate $10,000 in earnings each year to support local 4-H projects. Campaign chair people for this effort will be Wilson Lochard and Lisa Hoewischer.

Fort Loramie is the Division III basketball champion of Ohio. The Redskins defeated New Riegel High School 70-54. This was Fort Loramie’s third title. Superintendent Larry Ludlow spoke to a gathering of team members and supporters after the game. He said he, “Had his remarks prepared and would read them whether the team won or lost.” Mr. Ludlow confirmed his belief that it is the character of the player that makes the champ and not the athletic ability.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

