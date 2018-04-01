Laughlin-Jarell brings ‘good old days’ back to Sidney

SIDNEY — As people become nostalgic and yearn for “the good old days,” there has been a rise in the number of them collecting vintage items. Some people look for things to redo, and some look for things that remind them of a special time or person.

Courtney Laughlin-Jarell has enjoyed collecting vintage pieces for a long time, finding them at garage sales, auctions and thrift stores. She started with a small shop on Etsy.

“I really enjoy old cookbooks, but I was getting more of them than I needed, so I put some up on Etsy. Next door (next to Wiford Jewelers, which is owned by her aunt) there hadn’t been anything in there for a while. It kind of started as just putting something in the window,” said Laughlin-Jarell.

Laughlin-Jarell also decorates the window display for Wiford Jewelers. The displays help to feed the artistic part of her nature. Since she works at Wiford’s, Vintage Kitschy is open the same hours, allowing her to go over to the other shop when customers arrive.

“It’s a mixture of vintage, kitschy-or just kind of funky stuff. I also have some handmade stuff because I like to crochet and knit. It’s just pretty eclectic,” said Laughlin-Jarell.

When her collection grew to be too large, she decided to display it in the store and share it with the public. She has even restored some items, like a large painting of an owl. Someone had painted eyeglasses on it at some point, and Laughlin-Jarell restored the painting to its original state.

“I like looking for the weird. I have an autographed picture of George Burns because that’s weird. I want to continue enjoying collecting,” said Laughlin-Jarell.

Her husband and her children, ages 9 and 10, help Laughlin-Jarell look for pieces, too. The family enjoys the hunt, and it helps her children learn about the past.

She doesn’t look for antiques, although some things in the shop may qualify. Laughlin-Jarell just looks for things that catch her eye from the 50s, 60, and 70s primarily.

“I’m sure some of the things are handmade, which makes them one-of-a-kind. I have a rug that was knitted by someone at some time. You can’t find that a regular store. There is also a macramé plant hanger and some macramé placemats,” said Laughlin-Jarell.

Avoiding the tendency to look for what is popular to resell it, Laughlin-Jarell has continued to collect what she finds interesting. She would like for more people to travel through her shop, not just because of the commerce, but also because she would like other people to see what they can find to enjoy among her treasures.

“I don’t just buy a bunch of things. I pick them. If they’re in there (Vintage Kitschy) it’s because I saw it and liked it and thought it had a purpose to go on,” said Laughlin-Jarell.

Located at 104 W. Poplar, Vintage Kitschy is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

Courtney Laughlin-Jarell arranges some new pieces in her shop, Vintage Kitschy, at 104 Poplar St. in Sidney. She has collected vintage items, primarily from the 50s, 60s, and 70s for several years. Now she is sharing her collection with the public.

Vintage Kitschy features vintage items

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

