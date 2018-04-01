Sidney Flower Shop has new owners

SIDNEY — The proprietors of Bliss and Bloom in Anna have purchased the Sidney Flower Shop.

Retiring owners Nancy and Jim Kohlhorst, of Sidney, have operated the shop at the corner of Main Avenue and Russell Road since 1979, but it has been in the Kohlhorst family for 30 years longer.

Jim’s father, Morris, bought the business from the Osborne family in 1949. They had started it in 1901 in a building that still stands next to the City Carry Out in downtown Sidney.

“Dad sold that building to Dr. Cargill, a podiatrist,” Jim said. Morris built the original structure at Main and Russell in the early 1950s. There have been numerous additions since then.

Betsy and Mike Martin, of Anna, opened Bliss and Bloom two years ago. Betsy said she felt led by God to expand their holdings, but God had to tell her more than once to take the risk.

“Another flower shop in a near-by village asked us to buy it. We were ready to sign, but I thought it didn’t feel right,” Betsy said. “We backed out.”

Not long after, she met Jim when each was making a delivery to an area church. She didn’t know he owned Sidney Flower Shop and he didn’t tell her.

“Did you know Sidney Flower Shop is for sale?” he asked her. Betsy told him the Martins were good where they were and that they didn’t have the money for another business.

That’s when Jim said, “You should talk to Nancy.”

The Martins and the Kohlhorsts did meet, but the Martins at first turned down the opportunity to buy.

“Our ultimate mission is to open a teen center in Anna,” Betsy said. “I talked to my sister (about Sidney Flower Shop). She said, ‘Are you listening to God? He tried to give you a flower shop and you said no. Now you get a bigger, better opportunity.’ I knew I had to listen to that.”

The Martins called the Kohlhorsts back. They hope that operating Bliss and Bloom in Anna and the Sidney Flower Shop in Sidney will eventually make enough profit to fund the teen center.

For their part, Jim and Nancy had a quick answer for why they had decided to sell now.

“We got old,” Jim laughed. They have plans to also sell their house and greenhouse and to travel coast to coast in an RV.

“We have five children dispersed from California to (Washington) D.C. Have RV, will travel,” Jim said.

The new owners plan to retain the full Sidney Flower Shop and Bliss and Bloom staffs. She and Mike will paint the interior of the Sidney shop to give it a new look. A grand opening will be celebrated during the week of May 7 with a ribbon-cutting, May 9.

Their Bliss and Bloom motto, “It’s not just a gift, but a memory,” will apply to the Sidney store, too.

“My generation is all about experience,” Betsy said. Customers can enjoy tea and coffee while they shop. They can also host private parties at the flower shop to create candles, bath salts and sugar scrubs.

“They can bring wine and food,” Betsy said.

“And we’re changing some of the retail,” she added. About 75 percent of the current stock is on sale at 50 percent off to make room for additional lines, including Scout bags, Puravida bracelets, bath bombs, Yo socks and Swig bottles.

“Those are really popular with teens. I want to create an intergenerational shop,” Betsy said. They’ll also launch their own line of candles, called memory candles.

“The scents will bring back a popular memory,” Betsy said. Proceeds from the sale of memory candles will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Nancy has been working with the Martins to help them keep track of everything.

“It’s a different volume. It’s a lot bigger store (than Bliss and Bloom),” Nancy said. She has created two, identical books of information. She’ll keep one and the Martins will have one, so if the new owners have questions after the old owners leave town, they can refer to the books as they talk on the phone.

The Kohlhorsts won’t been leaving right away. They are still selling plants and hanging baskets from the greenhouse at 115 Front Street behind Minster Bank. And they have to sell their house. They hope to be able to hit the road in the fall. Nancy said she will miss buying items to sell in the store. Jim will miss “the whole thing,” he admitted.

“When you talked about selling the business, I got a lump in my throat. The day we signed the papers — how do you feel two sets of feelings at the same time? How do you walk away from something you love and feel good (at the same time)?” he said.

While moving from a house, a greenhouse (“It’s available for sale,” Jim said.) and a shop to an RV will require voluminous downsizing, the couple will take special memories with them.

Jim’s most memorable sale was made during the first Gulf War.

“Hussein was launching scud missiles at Israel. The U.S. put a missile defense system along the border. The Israelis were very appreciative. We got an order from Israel addressed to the sales department at Emerson. The card read, ‘From us and our countrymen to you and your countrymen: we thank you,’” Jim said.

He recalled another order made by a woman for pink roses to be delivered to her husband at work out of town. Her card read, “You’re going to be a daddy tomorrow.”

Nancy has a different favorite.

“When Honda was built, the company ordered a flower motorcycle. It was almost life-sized. That was an all-nighter,” she said.

They credit their staff for support.

“We’ve always had great help. We’ve had fun,” Nancy said.

The Martins look forward with excitement and a little trepidation to their new venture, but they’re certain they’re in the right place.

“I feel like this is what God has called me to do to get the place for kids going,” Betsy said. She’d like to develop opportunities at the Sidney shop for teens.

“What can we do for teenagers? How can we get young kids in here?” she asked. “This is a stepping stone to where God has called us to be. There’s excitement in that.”

New Sidney Flower Shop owners Mike and Betsy Martin, left, of Anna, discuss operations with retiring ownes Nancy and Jim Kohlhorst, right, of Sidney, at the shop, recently. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN032918FlowerOwners.jpg New Sidney Flower Shop owners Mike and Betsy Martin, left, of Anna, discuss operations with retiring ownes Nancy and Jim Kohlhorst, right, of Sidney, at the shop, recently. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.