125 years

Monday, April 2, 1893

Swanders is reported to be having a boom this spring in the way of lumber, excelsior and spokes for shipment from that station. Considerably more freight would be shipped if cars could be furnished more promptly.

———

The Underwood Whip Co. will adopt standard time and fix the hours of work by a vote of the employees.

100 years ago

Monday, April 2, 1918

The Shelby County Ministerial Association at their monthly meeting yesterday selected Rev. Pieffer as president of the organization for the coming year, and named Rev. W.B. Love, vice president.

———

A feature of the seventh and eight grade entertainment at the high school Friday night will be a contest among six speakers who will give short addresses on War Savings Stamps. Competing will be the following: Joseph Collier, Ruth Werst, Ralph Oldham, Marian Strahlem, Lucille Wright, and Stewart LaRose.

75 years ago

Monday, April 2, 1943

The community of Maplewood was visited by a disastrous and spectacular fire late yesterday afternoon when flames completely destroyed seven buildings, including the Maplewood Grain elevator, with the total loss expected to exceed $50,000. For a time the fire threatened to wipe out the entire eastern section of the village.

———

Thirty Shelby County men left today for Fort Hayes in Columbus for active duty with the U.S. Army. The group was in charge of Cpl. Jack Custenborder.

50 years ago

Monday, April 2, 1968

Cheryl Wentz, correctly spelling the word successor, clinched the title of best speller at Holy Angels High School at the conclusion of a spelling bee held Friday afternoon, March 29, at the high school. Linda Inderrieden, stumbling on the word superintendent, took second place. Carol Schmitmeyer was in third place.

———

JACKSON CENTER – The two American Legion bowling teams of Jackson Center, bowling in the American Legion state bowling tournament in Newark, were competing against 267 teams. Team No. 1, with Commander Russell Helmlinger, team captain, placed 23rd with a score of 3049, to win $50. Team No. 2, with Mick McGowan, team captain, placed 29th with a score of 3040, winning $43.33.

———

During the Scratch Trio League at Holiday Bowling Alleys on Friday night, Agnes Starrett scored a 704 for Christy’s.

25 years ago

Monday, April 2, 1993

A Sidney man was recently named Big Brother of the Year by the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Greater Dayton Inc. Scott Costello was honored at the March 15 annual dinner meeting of the organization, Costello met his “Little Brother,” Jason Long, when Costello was a student at the University of Dayton in June 1989.

———

Roy L. “Scott” Roddy Jr. was hired as the Sidney High School head football coach at a special meeting of the Sidney City Board of Education Wednesday night. Superintendent Lewis Blackford said the board voted unanimously to appoint Roddy, 34, of Bucyrus, to the position. He was granted one-year coaching and teaching contracts.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

