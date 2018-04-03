Lake Improvement Association to host Republican primary debate

CELINA — The Lake Improvement Association will host a debate between Republican primary candidates for the 84th District seat in the Ohio House of Representatives at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Celina Moose Lodge. The public is invited to attend, meet the candidates and ask questions

The candidates are Travis Faber, Susan Manchester and Aaron Heilers.

The public is encouraged to submit questions for the candidates:

• Via the LIA website (https://lakeimprovement.com/ask-the-candidates/)

• Live at the debate

• Live during the debate via the LIA Facebook Live Stream (https://www.facebook.com/LakeImprovement/)

The focus of the debate is Grand Lake St. Marys and how the candidates plan to improve water quality; however, questions on any topic may be submitted.

“Historically, the 84th District seat has been vital to the Lake Improvement Association and the improvement of Grand Lake St. Marys,” said LIA President Nick Rentz. “The Grand Lake St. Marys community needs to make sure we’re represented by our best advocate, and this debate will help us determine who that is.”