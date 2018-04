Brian Ritter, left, helps Meme Ritter, both of Lockington, get out of her car in their flooded driveway, Tuesday, April 3. Ritter was using a pump to keep water out of his basement but still had a couple of inches.

Brian Ritter, left, helps Meme Ritter, both of Lockington, get out of her car in their flooded driveway, Tuesday, April 3. Ritter was using a pump to keep water out of his basement but still had a couple of inches. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN040418Flood-1.jpg Brian Ritter, left, helps Meme Ritter, both of Lockington, get out of her car in their flooded driveway, Tuesday, April 3. Ritter was using a pump to keep water out of his basement but still had a couple of inches. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News