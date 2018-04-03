Vandals attack Agape Distribution — again

SIDNEY — Vandals have attacked Agape Distribution, 209 Brooklyn Ave., three times in the last three months and Agape Director John Geissler is “discouraged.”

The most recent attack was Monday, April 2. Others occurred Feb. 19 and March 19.

The vandals have shot ball bearings through the windows and glass doors of the food bank, causing about $1,200 in damages.

“That’s 135 families who have not received food because we have to pay to get (the doors and windows) fixed,” Geissler said. About 80 families a day visit Agape to get free groceries.

The bearings smashed the glass of the building’s electric slider doors in March. The doors have been held together with duct tape until custom panes can be cut to fit the frames. Window panes were replaced in February and will be replaced again this month.

“We don’t know if someone is disgruntled with Agape or what,” Geissler said.

Officer Valerie Leigeber, of the Sidney Police, responded to the call in February. She and Jeff McAtee, of Agape Distribution, watched a video which showed an unknown suspect across the street from the facility.

“You can see a spark on the sidewalk just before the sliding glass door and then a window shattered,” Leigeber wrote in her report. “It appears whoever it was may have used a slingshot to cause the damage.”

The theory is that the perpetrator slings the ball bearings from a spot between houses across the street.

In the March police report, responding Officer William A. Baker wrote that several windows had been shot out sometime between 12:30 and 1 a.m.

“Officers then checked across the street at 218 and 222 Brooklyn Ave. to see if anyone possibly had seen or heard anything. Upon speaking with both residents, they advised they had not seen or heard anything,” Baker wrote.

According to the report written by Officer Brandon Heindl concerning Monday’s attack, video cameras did not cover the area where three windows had been shot out. More ball bearings were collected as evidence.

Agape officials have asked the police for extra patrols during the the night.

Geissler hopes that someone will come forward soon with information about the incidents.

“I hope someone would have a twinge of community compassion and report something,” he said.

A hole left by a ballbearing can be seen in a window at Agape Distribution, Tuesday, April 3. Vandals have used slingshots to attack the food bank three times in the last three months. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN040418Vandalized-1.jpg A hole left by a ballbearing can be seen in a window at Agape Distribution, Tuesday, April 3. Vandals have used slingshots to attack the food bank three times in the last three months. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

