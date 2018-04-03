Train car on one last trip

The Western Maryland train car that has sat behind the Ginn Grain Co. for years is driven down I70 east of Columbus on its way to a railroad museum in Maryland Monday, April 2. The picture was taken by Crystal Caudill daughter of Bruce Kuck the owner of Ginn Grain Co. and the owner of the train car until he sold it to the railroad museum. Caudill grew up playing in the train car as a child. She had hoped to take a picture with the train car one last time before it was taken away but “time got away” from her. She was on her way to geocaching by Cambridge when her family pulled up behind a wide load and to their astonishment realized it was her dad’s railroad car. They passed the railroad car then got off at an exit and waited for the railroad to pass so they could get a picture. Caudill marveled at “Such a random encounter so far from home, but I’m glad I at least got my chance to say goodbye.”

