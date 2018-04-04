125 years

Wednesday, April 4, 1893

At 12 o’clock today, by order of the county commissioners, the town clock was set to indicate standard time, and it will hereafter show that time. At the same hour the post office adopted the time. The board of education will meet on Wednesday to consider adopting the new time.

———

In the debate last night at the Sidney Business College Literary Society on the question: “Resolved, That the Irish have done more for the development of the United States than the Germans,” the decision favored the affirmative team.

100 years ago

Wednesday, April 4, 1918

The women of Sidney have so much confidence in the patriotism of their husbands, fathers and brothers, and that Sidney’s quote to the Third Liberty Loan will be oversubscribed, that they are preparing to make a silk honor flag to be flown from the Monumental building, The campaign will start April 6 and terminate May 4.

———

There will be a meeting of the trustees of the Shelby County Dry Federation and all dry workers Friday evening at the Presbyterian Church. “Dutch” Zellers, who last year was county manager in Champaign County and who, before he reformed, saw 20 years in the saloon business, will address the meeting.

75 years ago

Wednesday, April 4, 1943

Robert Goodwin, war manpower commission director for Ohio, Michigan and Kentucky, today extended application of the President’s order providing for a minimum wartime work week of 48 hours in areas of labor shortages, to include the Sidney-Piqua-Troy area, effective May 1.

———

Richard Salm has accepted a position with the United States employment office, and will serve in the capacity of interviewer, beginning his association with that office today. Salm has been associated with the business life of Sidney for the past 14 years.

50 years ago

Wednesday, April 4, 1968

Plans for opening “The Chick House” at the intersection of North Main and Wapakoneta Avenues in Sidney were announced today by Harold J. Lange, of Piqua. Lange said that he has leased the former Shell service station at the intersection.

———

Mrs. Thomas Brubaker was elected president of the Beta Delta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi when the group met March 27, at the home of Mrs. John Wolfinger. Other officers elected include Mrs. James Burress, vice president, Mrs. David Brickner, secretary, and Mrs. Wolfinger, treasurer.

25 years ago

Wednesday, April 4, 1993

Photo: Anna High School student actors portray a scene from “The Wizard of Oz.” The play will be presented Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. in the school auditorium. Portraying Dorothy is Maria Schroeder. The Scarecrow is played by Chad Kohler, Nathan Barhorst, portrays the Tinman. Playing the Lion is Jason Billing.

———

Sidney residents may have noticed something new about police cruisers in the city recently as the light bars on virtually all marked cars have been replaced. Ptl. Brian Boyd was chairman of a committee that researched the light bar replacement. Police Chief Stephen Wearly said light output and the pattern of lighting is extremely important on emergency runs because sirens don’t always get motorists’ attention. These new bars put out by far the brightest amount of light possible.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

