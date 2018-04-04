Hemm’s donates glass to Agape

SIDNEY — Hemm’s Glass Shops Inc., here, has donated its materials and installation services to Agape Distribution to repair damages from a March attack on the local food bank.

The Agape building sustained damages when an unknown vandal used a slingshot to break windows and sliding glass doors in February, again in March and most recently, Monday, April 2.

The nonprofit organization that provides free groceries to some 80 families daily paid $400 to make repairs of the February damage. Wendy Sullenberger, project manager assistant at Hemm’s Glass, said that about $700 in glass and labor would be donated to repair the March damage.

Agape Distribution Director John Geissler said, Wednesday, that security measures are being taken to prevent additional incidents.

“We were going to put in better cameras, but then we’d get a picture, but they’d still break the windows,” he said.

Instead, the organization has ordered a roll-down security door to protect the glass sliding doors and extruded metal security screens to put over all the windows. The security company has given Agape an at-cost rate, totalling about $1,660.

