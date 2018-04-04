Barr appointed to Ohio United Way Board

SIDNEY — Scott Barr, executive director of the Shelby County United Way, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Ohio United Way.

Ohio United Way is the voluntary state association of United Ways across Ohio. Representing local United Ways around the state, the association works to promote the public policy interest of our members, provides them with educational opportunities and leads statewide initiatives designed to improve Ohio communities.

“Scott is a terrific United Way leader and a valuable resource to all social service agencies in Shelby County. We look forward to adding his knowledge, talent, and perspective to our statewide board, and know he will do an outstanding job,” said Steve Hollon, president of Ohio United Way.

Ohio United Way’s purpose is to serve the many local United Way organizations in the state through implementation of 2-1-1, a health and human services referral service, statewide coordination of the Combined Charitable Campaign (CCC), advocacy on behalf of health & human services issues in the Ohio General Assembly, networking and training events for staff and volunteers, and help local United Ways coordinate services following disasters.

“I look forward to serving on the board and bringing a perspective of rural Western Ohio, our values, assets, and challenges. I support the direction Ohio United Way is placing on training and education for local Ohio United Ways and am excited to see that expanded,” said Barr.

About Shelby County United Way (www.shelbycountyunitedway.org)

In 2017, Shelby County United Way supported 27 non-profit programs and awarded 20 special project grants positively impacting the community in the following impact areas: Enriching the Lives of Seniors, Promoting Health and Well Being, Investing in Youth and Children, Strengthening Families and Individuals, Caring for People in Crisis, and three community wide initiatives. Last year, 12,929 residents were served by United Way supported programs. Partner Agency programs are evaluated annually by community volunteers and United Way Board of Directors for program effectiveness and efficiency. The SCUW prioritizes and allocates funding toward critical community initiatives. For more information on the SCUW, visit our website or call 492-2101.