Covered bridge damaged in flooding

Parts of the Ross Bridge were torn away by debris carried by flood waters Tuesday night as more than an inch of rain fell on the city and county. Damage was caused on the other side of the bridge as well. “While it appears that the damage is only to the siding of the bridge, until the water recedes, we will not be able to inspect the structure itself,” said Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier. “Until that inspection is done, it will not be open to vehicular traffic to the public but it is ok for pedestrian us at this time.. Fortunately, the park doesn’t open to the public traffic until April 21, at 10:00 am. While I don’t believe there is any damage underneath, I’ll let that up to the professionals do make that determination.”Duane Gaier. He said there were a few trees down in Tawawa Park and cleanup has begun. The culvert at the rear entrance to Brookside washed out severely again and those repairs are being made. Flanagan and Custenborder are still under water but it did not reach the buildings. “We’ll know more about those two areas once the water goes down,” said Gaier. “Roadside is still closed due to the park being part of the river right now as is Johnson Park for the same reason.” http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN040518BridgeDmg.jpg Parts of the Ross Bridge were torn away by debris carried by flood waters Tuesday night as more than an inch of rain fell on the city and county. Damage was caused on the other side of the bridge as well. “While it appears that the damage is only to the siding of the bridge, until the water recedes, we will not be able to inspect the structure itself,” said Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier. “Until that inspection is done, it will not be open to vehicular traffic to the public but it is ok for pedestrian us at this time.. Fortunately, the park doesn’t open to the public traffic until April 21, at 10:00 am. While I don’t believe there is any damage underneath, I’ll let that up to the professionals do make that determination.”Duane Gaier. He said there were a few trees down in Tawawa Park and cleanup has begun. The culvert at the rear entrance to Brookside washed out severely again and those repairs are being made. Flanagan and Custenborder are still under water but it did not reach the buildings. “We’ll know more about those two areas once the water goes down,” said Gaier. “Roadside is still closed due to the park being part of the river right now as is Johnson Park for the same reason.” Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News