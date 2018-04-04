Dr. Mitchell marks 50 years of practice

SIDNEY — On Monday, April 9, Dr. Thomas E. Mitchell will open his office at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Water Street in Sidney and begin his second 50 years of chiropractic practice.

His first 50 years started April 8, 1968, in the very same place.

And while there may have been some decisionmaking about where to hang out his shingle following his 1967 graduation from Lincoln Chiropractic College in Indiana, there was never any question about what his career would be.

“We were a chiropractic family from my infancy,” he said, recently. “I had polio in 1948. They put a brace on my leg.” Mitchell’s father had met a chiropractor and decided to take Mitchell to see him.

“It can’t hurt,” his father said.

“He would adjust me and then pack me in hot packs and lamps. I was out of the brace in four months,” Mitchell said.

The Tipp City native began by renting the office that has housed chiropractors since 1946. Drs. Ingland, Schulze and Harvey preceded Mitchell there. Mitchell bought the building in 1970.

“We had the patient and the table, and I had an ultrasound unit. I did manual adjustments of the patients,” he said. These days, he also uses lasers to reduce inflammation and regenerate cells, a Miracle Wave machine for joints and a decompresson table, which, Mitchell said, will often prevent the need for lower back surgery. The table rehabilitates a degenerated or herniated disk.

He also has used a biofeedback computer program since 1989. The program indicates what organ or organ system needs help. Mitchell then can provide homeopathic and herbal supplements in a protocol to target that problem.

“An important note: I don’t cure anything. But if I can give you what (your body) needs, it can cure itself. The biofeedback stuff is only about 5 percent of my practice. Ninety-five percent of what I do here is chiropractic,” he said.

He talked about a patient who had come to him, not for chiropractice treatment, but for nutrition help. The patient was on the list for a heart transplant.

“We found a virus (through the biofeedback analysis). I treated him homeopathically for the virus. I put him on minerals for the heart. It’s been 25 years and he still has his own heart,” Mitchell said. “He was under the care of a cardiologist. I didn’t do anything to interfere with his work. We just treated the virus.”

He added that cancer patients undergoing radiation or chemotherapy can use biofeedback protocols to support their immune systems.

“I never tell a patient to stop taking drugs. A doctor has to do that. But there are so many people taking drugs that don’t need to. You’re chasing symptoms. Or you’re taking a drug chasing a problem caused by another drug. That’s why people are turning to chiropractic. It’s holistic. It treats the whole body,” Mitchell said.

June Fine, of Sidney, a Mitchell patient since 1973, has also worked as chiropactic assistant. She’s seen patients improve from his treatment.

“I have been here long enough to see what they’ve got when they come in and two weeks later, wow. They’re feeling better,” she said. “There are a lot of patients who are scared he’s going to retire.”

That’s something that Mitchell is not considering yet — “I’m still taking a few new patients,” he said — although, he has cut back some on his hours.

“As long as I can be effective, I’ll work. When the mind and hand come together and you can make a living from it, that’s icing on the cake. The office has become a second home, and the patient base has been my second family. I admire them. I love them. Sidney sure has been good to me. I just love my life here in Sidney,” he said.

In 1968, he travelled a bit to find the right place to begin his practice. There were towns where no one knew what a chiropractor was. But Sidney had supported the practitioners for years.

“I came from a blue collar background, so I fit right in with the agricultural/industrial base (here),” Mitchell said. He had a satellite office in Tipp City from 1969 to 1979.

There have been plenty of changes during the decades. In his class at Lincoln, there were just a handful of women. Now they make up 30 to 40 percent of practitioners. Manual manipulation has given way to instruments, activators and arthrostems, that adjust patients, resulting in shorter treatment times.

Another major difference is that medical doctors and chiropractic doctors can see the same patients.

“I refer to medical doctors all the time. (Fifty years ago), the American Medical Association members were prohibited from working with chiropractors. They couldn’t refer patients to chiropractors or accept referrals from chiropactors,” Mitchell said.

But perhaps the biggest change has to do not with treatments or protocols, but with paperwork.

“We are so busy with the bureaucracy of health care, patient care is suffering. Insurance has gotten out of control,” Mitchell said. That’s why, 10 years ago, he stopped accepting insurance payments. His is a cash-only practice.

“It got challenging between worker’s comp, personal injury. We don’t even do Medicare now because you have to have electronic billing,” he added. While he has the latest technology in his treatment room, his current chiropractic assistant, Yvonne Russell, manages the patient records and accounting in the same way Mitchell managed them before he even had additional staff to open the door. The records were not computerized in 1968, and they are not now.

Mitchell hasn’t planned a major recognition of his half-century achievement. He will mark the day with his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Christie Mitchell, of Tipp City, and his sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Dr. Mark Poston, of Troy.

“We’ll go out for dinner at Hussey’s. I’m not a big celebration-type guy,” he said.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

