125 years

Thursday, April 5, 1893

The Daily News began moving into its new offices today on the south side of the public square, and we are likely to be torn up most of this week. The News will be issued regularly and job work go on as usual.

———

Piper Brothers grocery will occupy the James Johnston room on the east side of the public square while their new building is being constructed.

100 years ago

Thursday, April 5, 1918

The popular music roll, “Keep The Homes Fires Burning” is now available at Miller’s Music store.

———

A new Star Spangled Banner is floating over the Monumental building and thanks for it are due A.J. Yarber for his patriotic spirit. Mr. Yarber purchased the large flag and this morning showed it to a number of businessmen who promptly donated. The donations were made by L.J. Meyerholtz, Louis Kraft, Ben Amman, The Purity, Dr. Emley, Roy Sarver, Weingartner Brothers, Arcade Market, Flinn’s 5 and 10 Cent Store, Wagner House and Vertners.

75 years ago

Thursday, April 5, 1943

A glider, apparently on a test flight from Wright Field, Dayton, landed on the farm of Mrs. William Puthoff, four miles east of Fort Loramie yesterday afternoon.

———

Resumption of drill schedule tomorrow night for members of Co. K, First Infantry, Ohio State Guard, was announced today by company officials. Drills for the local unit have been cancelled for the past several weeks because of the extra amount of training required before the recent inspection.

50 years ago

Thursday, April 5, 1968

Dr. John Beigel, a Sidney optometrist, was elected president of the Sidney Optimist Club for 1968-69 at the club’s annual reorganization meeting Tuesday. Lee Elsass, a Sidney elementary school principal, and Jerry Morris, an employee of the Pneumatic Equipment Division, Westinghouse Air Brake Co., were elected as vice presidents.

———

BOTKINS – Miami University’s college of arts and science has awarded three prizes from the math department to Kaye Koenig, a junior. Miss Koenig, now student teaching in Frankfort, Germany, won a Christofferson scholarship for her senior year, a $50 Christofferson prize and one of three math department prizes for outstanding seniors in math.

25 years ago

Thursday, April 5, 1993

Richard Cromer, who taught art of 30 years at Sidney High School, is shown back in August of 1973 creating a mural that still pleases visitors to the Children’s Room at Amos Memorial Public Library. Cromer, who died in 1979 following open heart surgery, is being remembered in a special display at the library during the month of April. The display, which features his work as well as that of his students, has been set up in the art gallery on the lower level.

———

Nostalgia – The Senior Y-Teens, a high school branch of the YWCA, are shown at a picnic in the fall of 1950. Sidney High School students shown are Barbara Griffis, Jean Gariety, Sue Toland, Barbara Fields, Sandra Dorner, Martha Dicke, Joanne Bengston, Martha Foster, Donna Roberts and Phyllis Jackson. Also, Shirley Anthony, Kathryn Abbott, Regina Snyder, Beatrice Roth, Donna Dobie, Nancy Griggs and Janice Fox.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

