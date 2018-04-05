Zenas King bridge rehabilitation plans underway

SIDNEY — The proposed rehabilitation and relocation of a Zenas King bowstring arch bridge to Tawawa Park was outlined during a public meeting held Wednesday afternoon at Sidney City Hall.

The city of Sidney hosted the April 4 open house, in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), to answer questions and allow interested parties to comment.

A small group of less than 20 people gathered as Sidney Engineering Manager Randy Magoto opened the meeting, along with ODOT Environmental Coordinator Tricia Bishop present to help answer any questions. Magoto briefly explained how the project came about and then turned the presentation over to design/Civil Engineer Dan Bennett, who will head up restoration of the bridge.

“The Ohio Historic Preservation Office has determined the bridge is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places,” Bennett said. “I’m going to try to keep everything as original as possible.”

The project is estimated to cost about $835,000. Last year, the city was approved for an ODOT grant, which will cover $600,000 of the project costs and about $9,000 in labor costs. Sidney is responsible for the remaining costs.

The bridge is currently on private property over Spring Creek in McLean Township. It is proposed to serve as a pedestrian bridge over Amos Lake in Tawawa Park. For use in Sidney, the bridge will be narrowed and will replace the two foot-bridges on each end of Amos Lake.

Bennett’s presentation included background information about the Zenas King, his company, King Iron Bridge & Manufacturing Co., and several examples of various bridges across the country.

The bridge proposed to be brought to Sidney was built in 1879 by the King Bridge and Iron Company of Cleveland. Bennett said it is only one of two of this type left in Ohio. The bridge was originally one of two spans going over Loramie Creek adjacent to the Miami and Erie Canal aqueduct. But during the Great Flood of 1913, half of the original bridge was destroyed.

Currently the restoration plans are being developed, Magoto said, with bid advertisements planned for May 2019 and then for construction to begin shortly there after. The hope is for the project to be completed and placed in Tawawa Park in November 2019.

Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier asked if hand railing will be installed to provide for safety measures. He was told they will be looking at different options for safety protection to prevent falling into the lake. The plan is still being developed to hopefully minimize compromising the historical integrity and open look of the bridge, the engineers said.

He also asked if the approaches to the bridge would be ADA-compliant, and if any light weight equipment would be allowed on the bridge. Bishop assured Gaier that it will be ADA-compliant. Magoto said the bridge will only accommodate pedestrians, and bicyclers will be required to walk their bikes across.

Sidney Recreation Board member Amy Zorn asked what was the approximate height of the arch. It was noted that it will be about 6-feet-high. She also wondered how much of the bridge will be original after completion. The engineers said that is to be determined, but they will try to use as much of the original materials as possible.

“When they built a bridge back then, they didn’t expect it to stay like this forever. They anticipated some changes. As an engineer, you always plan on somebody to change what your plans are,” Bennett said during the restoration conversation.

Minster resident and historic preservationist Mary Ann Olding, congratulated everyone in Shelby County for coming to this point from when she first discovered the bridge and contacted city officials two years ago.

“This is just a marvelous thing that this all came together in almost two years to the day, March 25, 2016, that we are in this place,” Olding said with a smile. “In this world today, I’m happy to see agreement on something.”

For information or to comment, contact Magoto at 937-498-8717 or rmagoto@sidneyoh.com. Bishop can be contacted at 937-497-6721 or tricia.bishop@dot.ohio.gov.

The Zenas King bowstring arch bridge that was the subject of a public meeting on Wednesday, April 4. It is currently located on private property over Spring Creek in McLean Township. The bridge is proposed to be rehabilitated to serve as a pedestrian bridge that will relocated and will replace the two foot-bridges on each end of Amos Lake in Tawawa Park.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

