Semi crash

A semi trailer with a giant rip going from top to bottom on the driver’s side front of its trailer and damage to the cab ended up coming to a stop on top of a berm along the north bound lane of I-75 near mile marker 103 after a collision shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, April 5. A man was reported over the scanner to have gotten glass in their eye. There was a traffic slowdown but it did not come to a complete stop. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

A semi trailer with a giant rip going from top to bottom on the driver’s side front of its trailer and damage to the cab ended up coming to a stop on top of a berm along the north bound lane of I-75 near mile marker 103 after a collision shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, April 5. A man was reported over the scanner to have gotten glass in their eye. There was a traffic slowdown but it did not come to a complete stop. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN040618SemiCrash.jpg A semi trailer with a giant rip going from top to bottom on the driver’s side front of its trailer and damage to the cab ended up coming to a stop on top of a berm along the north bound lane of I-75 near mile marker 103 after a collision shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, April 5. A man was reported over the scanner to have gotten glass in their eye. There was a traffic slowdown but it did not come to a complete stop. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News