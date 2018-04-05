Mental Health First Aid classes free for May Mental Health Awareness Month

TROY — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and to increase awareness of mental health in Darke, Miami and Shelby Counties, the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services is offering Mental Health First Aid classes to the public at no cost.

Mental Health First Aid Teaches:

• Risk factors and warning signs of mental health concerns.

• Information on depression, anxiety, trauma, psychosis, and substance abuse.

• A 5-step action plan to help someone developing a mental health concern or in crisis.

• Available evidence-based professional, peer, and self-help resources.

Adult Mental Health First Aid is appropriate for anyone who wants to learn how to help an individual who may be experiencing a mental health crisis or concern.

Youth Mental Health First Aid reviews the unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in adolescents ages 12 through 18. It emphasizes the importance of early intervention and covers how to help an adolescent in crisis or experiencing a mental health challenge. The youth course is intended for anyone 16 years or older to learn how to help young people.

The Tri-County Board has trained more than 500 individuals in Mental Health First Aid or Youth Mental Health First Aid since 2014.

Normally a $25 per person class, the 8-hour training is being offered at no cost in May. No special code is required. For more information and for links to register, go to www.tcbmds.org/mhfa.

May dates and locations scheduled are:

Mental Health First Aid

• Monday, May 7, Troy

• Thursday, May 24, Sidney

Youth Mental Health First Aid

• Wednesday, May 2, Sidney

• Thursday, May 17, Sidney

• Tuesday, May 29, Troy

To arrange Mental Health First Aid training for groups or organizations, contact Ian Ridgeway, prevention and wellness coordinator, at RidgewayI@tcbmds.org, or by calling 937-335-7727 ext 216.