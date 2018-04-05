Schwartz joins OSBA as lobbyist

COLUMBUS — The Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) recently named Will Schwartz as its new lobbyist.

Schwartz has spent the last eight years at the Ohio Legislative Service Commission, most recently as a research associate.

As a member of the OSBA legislative team, Schwartz’s duties include lobbying the Ohio General Assembly on behalf of Ohio public education, tracking legislation and testifying before legislative committees. He also monitors Ohio Department of Education activities and works with the OSBA Legislative Platform Committee and Delegate Assembly.

In addition, he presents professional development sessions and writes for OSBA publications.

At the Ohio Legislative Service Commission, he was the principal drafter on several key education-related bills. He also staffed several legislative committees, including the House Education and Career Readiness Committee, as well as full sessions of the House and Senate.

Schwartz is a graduate of Forest Hills Local Schools in Hamilton County and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Miami University. He and his wife, Allie, live in Columbus.

In its 63rd year, the Ohio School Boards Association leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions.