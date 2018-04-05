County opens Fairhaven bids

SIDNEY — Shelby County Commissioners Julie Ehemann and Bob Guillozet opened bids for the technology project associated with the facility addition to Fair Haven, Thursday, April 5.

The project includes installing the ability to have cable TV brought into the new resident rooms, adding wireless connectivity in the addition, bringing data to the offices and nurses’ stations, and adding the ability to have TVs for the activity rooms and lounges, a projector and screen for the dining area for presentations and entertainment including a small sound system with microphones for speakers.

The estimated cost of the project was $113,850.

Alternate bids for two additional projectors and two electric screens were also accepted.

Three bids were opened and then read by architect Dan Freytag, of Freytag & Associates. Low Voltage Solutions, of Sidney, bid $107,900 for the base project and $22,094.46 for the alternate. Ohio Valley Integration Services Inc., of Sidney, bid $173,808 for the base project and $13,528 for the alternate. Sidney Electric Co., of Sidney, bid $169,300 for the base project and $21,300 for the alternate.

All three bids were accepted and taken under advisement by unanimous vote of the commissioners present. Commissioner Tony Bornhorst was absent.

Guillozet moved and Ehemann seconded a motion to award the bid, April 12.

The $13 million addition is due to be finished in March 2019.

