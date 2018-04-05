Bike rodeo, fun run planned

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories that will promote the activities planned to commemorate Tawawa Park, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year with events in the park, June 30. Today: fun run and bike rodeo.

SIDNEY — Eli Jones, 8, son of Amy and Eric Jones, of Sidney, likes to ride his bikes.

He has three of them: a cruiser, a pump bike and a 20-inch bike.

Eli is on a BMX team led by his dad. That team, A&E Racing, will help Eric run a bike rodeo in Wagner Glade at Tawawa Park, June 30, during a celebration commemorating the 70th anniversary of the park.

“When we were kids, everyone was outside on their bikes. Now they’re all inside playing video games. Most of my young memories involve a bicycle. We want to bring that back,” Eric said.

He plans to construct a 200-foot pump track. Dave Nagel Excavating of Sidney will provide dirt and equipment to make a course with hills in the glade.

“On a pump track, you don’t have to pedal. You use your body to make you go,” Eric said.

The racing team, whose youngest member is 3 and whose oldest is 60, will demonstrate techniques and assist riders who want to try out the track. Most team members are between the ages of 7 and 12.

“The kids are really helpful. They love the sport,” Eric said.

Eli is looking forward to training people to ride the pump course.

“I start with the basics,” he said. “The first thing is to put on your helmet.” Riders will not need BMX bikes to participate.

Those who would prefer biking on flatter ground will be able to ride around cones on an agility course that will be set up by two Sidney Police officers who patrol on bicycles. The officers will do bike registrations at the event.

“It’s not a law anymore that you have to have your bike registered, but we recommend it,” said Officer Mike McRill. “In case (a bike) gets stolen, we’ll have a record of the serial number and owner.”

Both the BMX team and the police will discuss safety measures with riders. Eric also will have a balance bike there for demonstrations.

“Balance bikes don’t have pedals,” he said.

A representative of Schooled U, in Dayton, will attend to talk about the program that has been working to get the BMX sport into schools.

“Now there are colleges that offer scholarships for BMX,” Eric said.

He hopes to get a donation of bike helmets to distribute to bike rodeo participants.

Eli will make sure everyone knows the most important thing about bike riding: “To have fun,” he said.

Fun run

Another much anticipated Tawawa Park anniversary activity is the fun run and walk scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., June 30.

According to organizer Jane Bailey, the 2-mile course begins at the front gates to the park just off state Route 47 and follows Whipp Road through the park from one end to the other and back again. The run/walk is open to anyone. It is not a race and times will not be recorded.

There is no charge to participate.

“It’s for people to come enjoy and have a good time. We’re just asking for one canned good per person, to be given to a local food bank,” Bailey said. Runners and walkers can register in advance by using forms available at the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. Bailey and fellow organizer Sharon Mohrbacher are on the staff of the Shelby County Historical Society whose home is at the center.

People who register by June 23 can purchase a commemorative T-shirt for $12. Shirts sold at the event will cost $15. Same-day registrations will take place at the park entrance from 7:15 to 7:45 a.m.

“People can park in the parking lot for the swimming pool,” Bailey said.

She thinks people of all ages will have fun going through the whole length of the park.

“Everyone in the community is invited,” Bailey said.

