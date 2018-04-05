Jack, played by Rodney Campbell, son of Rodney and Patti Campbell, left to right, says goodbye to his families cow after selling it for beans to the Baker’s Wife, played by Sara Gibson, daughter of Michael and Julie Gibson, and the Baker, played by Evan Burden, son of Tim and Jill Burden. The scene was part of the Sidney High School production of Into the Woods performed Thursday, April 5.

