125 years

Friday, April 6, 1893

Hon. F.C. Layton has recommended the following persons for postmasters in Shelby County villages: Loramies, Albert Hasebrook; Jackson Center, W.E. Dearbaugh; Montra, H.P. Ailes; Oran, O.W. Niswonger; Plattsville, E.A. Woodward.

S.W. Maxwell has the plans for a fine dwelling which he will build at the northwest corner of Miami Avenue and North Street in the immediate future.

100 years ago

Friday, April 6, 1918

The following is the standing of the girls in the voting contest being conducted by the young ladies gym class: Mrs. Reddish, 86; Margaret Haslup, 49; Helen Phillipi, 30; Bessie English, 15; Myra Minniear, 12; Emma Ehrhardt, 7.

A large audience was present last night at the high school auditorium for the Faries Festival presented by the seventh and eighth grades under the direction of Prof. Herman J. Copp. Soloists for the program, which included 200 voices, were: Pauline Taylor, Omega Sproul, Lenita Needles, Francis Dempsey. Florence King and Pauline Barber were the pianists.

75 years ago

Friday, April 6, 1943

Capt. Paul Maurer, of this city, has been awarded the silver star for meritorious service during the Burma campaign, according to word received from Lt. Gen. Robert Eichelberger’s headquarters. The citation noted that he repeatedly risked his life in bring up medical supplies and caring for the wounded.

Operating on instructions from the ration board, Sheriff Truman Pitts has already confiscated A, B, and C ration books from those operators who exceed the 35 mile per hour speed limit. Names of violators are certified by the state patrol to the ration board for action.

50 years ago

Friday, April 6, 1968

David Gilardi repeated his performance of 1967 by winning the junior high school spelling bee and a 1967 school champion at Botkins won the elementary match. The matches for Shelby and Auglaize counties were held Wednesday night at Holy Angels High School on St. Marys Road, where 13-year-old David is a pupil. Winner of the elementary match was Teressa Nelson, 11, sixth grader at Botkins Ward School.

Shelby County’s new dry process copying machine has been installed in the courthouse and will be available for use by all offices. The copier, bought by commissioners from the American Photocopy Machine Co., will make it possible to copy directly from books and journals, without removing pages.

25 years ago

Friday, April 6, 1993

Six pieces of art created by seven Sidney High School students have made the final round of judging in Scholastic Art Awards of 1993 in New York City. The six works of art made by the Sidney High students are among 500 pieces chosen as finalists in the “unsponsored” category. More than 3,000 pieces from unsponsored regions were submitted this year. Sidney High art students, taught by Ann Asher and Ardiss Luce, entered a total of 10 projects. The six entries chosen for the finals are the works of Leah Daniel, Mindy Davison, Jason Klanderud, Sherrie Sharples, Bryan Baker, Brett Ivey and Stacie Archer.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

