Rollover driver leaves scene

An SUV came to rest against pole after rolling flipping on the 11000 block of Meranda road shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, April 6. The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the accident before the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrived. The driver is believed to have been injured in the crash.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News