125 years

Saturday, April 7, 1893

The News moved today into its new home No. 721 (119) Court Street. The number has not yet been nailed to the masthead of the front door, but it will be in a few days. House cleaning, the bane of all good husbands, is 16 picnics compared to moving a printing office. The News is “at home” as it is to everybody and will be pleased to receive calls on central, sun or Columbus time.

100 years ago

Saturday, April 7, 1918

A large Western Union clock is being installed in the new bank room of the Peoples Savings and Loan Association. Also being installed today is ticker service for the baseball season. Units were being installed at the White Front, Goffena Brothers, Favorite Place, and George Palmisano Metropole Hotel. All the automobile races will be sent over the tickers and what war news can in between the games.

75 years ago

Saturday, April 7, 1943

Secretary of the Navy Frank Knox said today the Germans are concentrating more U-boats in the Atlantic, off the east coast in an effort to cut the flow of supplies to Europe.

———

Local defense councils in seven industrially important Ohio counties have indicated they will send representatives to a bomb reconnaissance school to be held Apr. 16 and 17 in the high school auditorium here. The two-day seminar will be conducted by bomb disposal officers of the Fifth Service command at Columbus.

50 years ago

Saturday, April 7, 1968

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Attorney Gen. Ramsay Clark said today he is “very hopeful” that the sniper-slayer of integration leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will be apprehended soon. Clark made the statement at an impromptu press conference held on the ramp of Memphis Airport as King’s casket was being loaded aboard a chartered airliner to be flown home to Atlanta.

25 years ago

Saturday, April 7, 1993

Pinning an Eagle Scout insignia on his mother, Connie, is Eric L. Snapp, 18. Snapp, a member of Houston Boy Scout Troop 239 and a senior at Houston High School, earned the award during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor held recently at the Houston Community Center. For his required Eagle Scout project, Snapp built a ramp for the elderly and handicapped.

———

Photo: Lisa Hoewischer, co-chairman of the 4-H Values for the next Generation Campaign, serves punch to Vera Ginn, as Wilson Lochard, also co-chairman of the project, watches during a Shelby County 4-H kick-off event Monday night at the Sidney Holiday Inn. Ms. Ginn donated $50,000 for the establishment of the Mr. and Mrs. G.H. Ginn Agricultural Scholarship.

———

WASHINGTON (AP) – The nation springs ahead an hour to daylight-saving time Sunday. And while that won’t really save daylight, it will save lives, according to an insurance study. It’s been 75 years since the country first experimented with shifting an hour of light from morning to evening. And advocates are pressing Congress to extend the daylight-saving period by another month or so.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

