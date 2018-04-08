Car flips into fieldDriver swerves to avoid raccoon

A car flipped onto its side into a field on Tawawa-Maplewood Road just south of Pemberton shortly before midnight Monday. The woman driving swerved to avoid running over a raccoon. The woman and raccoon were not hurt. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
