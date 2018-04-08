Victim Services assisted 431 victims in 2017

SIDNEY — Shelby County Victim Services, in commemoration of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), April 8-14, 2018, is raising awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights.

The organization has a display on the east side of the Shelby County Courthouse until April 14 which will also introduce the community to the important resources and services available. According to the most recent Bureau of Justice Statistics survey, victims experience more than 5 million violent crimes and nearly 15 million property victimizations a year.

The courthouse display has 431 individual signs in the yard. Each sign represents a crime victim that Shelby County Victim Services served in 2017. The signs have the type of crime victimization, the gender and the age of each victim.

“We encourage the public to visit the powerful display this week,” said Tiffany Kemp, Shelby County Victim Services executive director.

The Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) of the U.S. Department of Justice leads communities throughout the country in their annual observances of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week by promoting victims’ rights and honoring crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf. This year’s theme—Expand the Circle: Reach All Victims—highlights how the investment of communities in crime victims expands the opportunity for victims to disclose their victimization, connect with services, and receive the support they need.

Shelby County Victim Services advocates for crime victims throughout the judicial process. The office is on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The staff works closely with law enforcement and prosecutors. Some of the services that Shelby County Victim Services provides are advocacy, criminal justice support, crisis response, hospital accompaniment, assistance in filing victim compensation claims, and free therapeutic counseling for all crime victims and their families traumatized by the victimization.

Shelby County Victim Services would also like to recognize the Hardin-Houston National Honor Society and their adviser for their assistance in making the signs and helping with the display as well.

“Their assistance was greatly appreciated and it was a great opportunity to work together,” said Kemp.

For additional information about this year’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and how to assist victims in your community, contact Shelby County Victim Services at 937-498-7400.