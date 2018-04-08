Helping out man’s best friend

Talking, left to right, are SCARF member Becky Kubichek, of Sidney, Joe Laber, of Troy, Scarfie, Jackie Gaier, of Piqua, and SCARF board member Bob Baird, of Sidney. Gaier stopped by SCARF monthly cans for canines event at the Shelby County Animal Shelby Saturday, April 7 to drop off a check for $4,275. Gaier raised the money with help from her friend Nicole Bolin through a quarter auction at the Miami Valley Centre Mall recently. The money will go to SCARF’s Building a Pawsitive Future Capital Campaign.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News