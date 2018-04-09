125 years

Monday, April 9, 1893

The ball given by the German Leiderkrantz last night was the success of the season. About 200 of our best citizens were in attendance and were delighted with the reception given them. The music and singing were both good. There were a number of out-of-town guests present for the affair.

100 years ago

Monday, April 9, 1918

The golf season was ushered in with a bang Sunday afternoon at the country club in a match game that was hatched up around the fireplace at the Wagner Hotel. It found Mr. Higgins of the government service; Rex Haines, of the Eclipse Machine Co.; Will Crusey, of Thedieck’s Dept. store, and George Chandler, of the Water Power Co. in the competition. The contest ended in a 2 and 2 tie between Haines and Higgins.

75 years ago

Monday, April 9, 1943

Urban Doorley was re-elected president of the Shelby County Tuberculosis and Health Association when the organization held its annual meeting at the First Methodist Church last night. Dr. H.E. Crimm was named first vice president; Mrs. M.V. Loudenback, second vice president; George Rilling, third vice president; Mrs. Frank Amann, secretary; and C.P. Millhoff, treasurer.

———

Mrs. Irene Frische was elected president of the Third Ward Child Study Club when the members met yesterday afternoon at the school. Mrs. Eugene Bemus was named vice president; Mrs. Cecil Watkins secretary, and Mrs. John Whited, treasurer.

50 years ago

Monday, April 9, 1968

A Sidney freshman will take his science exhibit into state-wide competition Saturday in Columbus. David Leistner, 15, a ninth grader at Central Junior High School, won a superior rating with the exhibit at last Saturday’s District Science Fair at Central State College. David centers his exhibit around the Rorschach tests.

———

CINCINNATI – Last year’s pitching sensation Gary Nolan has been shipped to the minors by the Cincinnati Reds.

25 years ago

Monday, April 9, 1993

NEW YORK (AP) – The on-again, off-again relationship between Donald Trump and Marla Maples is apparently back on. The Daily News reported today that she is two months pregnant with his baby. As for marriage: “They’re discussing it,” a friend of Maples told the newspaper. The baby will be her first and Trump’s fourth; he has three with ex-wife Ivana, ages 9 to 14. Maples, 28 and Trump, 46, became a public item more than five years ago. The affair led to Trump’s ugly divorce, which became final in December 1990.

———

Patrick and Teresa Schemmel have opened Patrick’s Pub and Grill in McCartyville, which was the former Tanker’s. With the help of family and friends, the McCartyville couple have completed extensive remodeling inside the tavern, and intend to spruce up the outside eventually.

———

Although baseball is now on the minds of many area residents, the spring-like temperatures also provides an opportunity to get in some hoops. These three teenagers did that in the driveway of the residence of Gavin Cathcart, 14. Chad Cole, 17, blocks a shot attempt by Logan Fair, 15.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

