Council meets new vacant property inspector

SIDNEY — Sidney’s new vacant property inspector and several proclamations were presented Monday to Sidney City Council.

Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth introduced Kyle Havenar, Sidney’s new vacant property inspector, during Monday evening’s meeting. His first 90 days on the job will be spent familiarizing himself with Sidney and working on the regulations, policies, procedures, and data collection for the vacant property registry, Dulworth said.

Havenar is a graduate of Miami East High School and completed his journeyman training through the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. Previously he worked as a union carpenter and obtained his Journeyman certification in February. Dulworth said he has extensive experience in the construction industry and possesses qualifications/certifications in multiple areas of construction. He currently resides in Troy with his wife Kaitlyn.

Mayor Mike Barhorst presented the first of three proclamations to dispatchers Renee McDowell, Susie Toller and Bobby Benshoff declaring April 8-14, 2018, in the city of Sidney as National Public Safety Telecommunications Technician Week.

“Public safety telecommunicators are the single vital link of our law enforcement and fire personnel by monitoring their activities by radio, providing them information and ensuring their safety,” Barhorst said when reading the proclamation.

“The safety of our police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel is dependent upon the quality and accuracy of information obtained from citizens who telephone the city of Sidney Telecommunication Center,” Barhorst said when honoring the men and women who help keep the community safe.

Barhorst then presented the second proclamation recognizing May 2018 as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Sidney to David Griffin, director of ABATE’s the second region.

ABATE of Ohio, Inc. (American Bikers Aimed Toward Education) is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the rights, improving the image, and promoting safe operating practices of Ohio motorcyclists.

In that May is recognized nationally as Motorcycle Awareness Month, Barhorst said motorcycling organizations from around the state are collectively planning to promote motorcycle awareness in an effort to make the sport safer and more enjoyable.

Barhorst urged all Ohio motorcycle organizations, clubs, dealerships, groups and highway safety officials to join ABATE of Ohio, Inc., and for all citizens to get into the habit of looking for motorcycles throughout the year and safely share the road.

Griffin said Shelby County was just added his region (2) with ABATE. It currently includes, Miami, Darke and some of the Dayton area, he said. He also announced that ABATE will host a Motorcycle Awareness Rally ride on Saturday, May 5, beginning at the Harley Davidson dealership A.D. Farrow Co. in Sunbury. Typically hundreds of bikers annually join the Columbus Police escorted parade to the Ohio State House in downtown Columbus.

The final proclamation Barhorst presented was to Heidelberg University sophomore Samantha Bensman to recognize May also as Genocide Awareness Month in the city of Sidney. As part of a class requirement, Bensman (and classmates) worked to collect proclamations in all of Ohio’s 88 counties on the issue.

In other business on Monday, council adopted an ordinance for supplemental appropriations for 2018, and adopted a resolution confirming the appointment of Dmitri Williams to the Shelby County Metropolitan Housing Authority.

Williams will fulfill the unexpired term of Rick Sims, Jr., who resigned at the end of 2017. This term will expire June 10, 2021, and is Williams’ first board appointment.

City Manager Mark Cundiff told council after a background check was completed on Titas Mexican Restaurant Inc. dba Las Tapatias Mexican Restaurant, 1306 Wapakoneta Ave., for a new D5 liquor permit by the Sidney Police Department, nothing alarming or unusual was found to object to the request.

A D5 liquor permit allows spirituous liquor for on premises consumption only, for beer, wine and mixed drinks for on premises, or off premises in original sealed containers, until 2:30 a.m.

Council exhibited silence on the matter, indicating consent to move forward.

After some discussion and residents’ voiced concern, council decided to table a Habitat for Humanity fee waiver request. Habitat for Humanity is requesting for the city to wave the building permit fee, of $538.30, and the utility tap-in fee, of $2,431.

Cundiff said the city has waved the building permit fee for the organization in the past, but not the utility tap-in fee, and was seeking direction from council on the matter.

Various council members expressed being in favor of waving the building fee but not the utility tap-in fee. Some discussion ensued about how Habitat for Humanity works before property owners Sheila and Wayne Starrett, of 528 Second Ave., voiced their opposition to a house being built at the proposed location of 524 Second Ave.

Sheila said she is concerned about water rolling off the property to the south and onto she and her husband Wayne’s property. She told council she is not against Habitat for Humanity, but thinks the space is too small to build a large enough home upon, and also that the new house will also too close to her home.

Dulworth noted that Habitat for Humanity has not submitted an application for a permit yet at that location. Since zoning has yet to be approved by the city, council decided to table the waver request for now.

There was some discussion among council about necessary road improvements around the city after the effects from the rough winter.

Also, Public Works Director/Asst. City Manager Gary Clough told Council Member Ed Thurber the traffic lights will be finished at Fourth Avenue at state Route 47 within the next few weeks.

Wagner reported 27 cats were captured as part of the Trap-Neuter-Return program. Three very ill cats were euthanized, he said.

In addition, council went into an executive session to consider the purchase of property for public purposes. No action was taken when council emerged.

