125 years

Wednesday, April 11, 1893

Strawberries are in the market. They are 50 cents a quart and rumor says that at this price they are delicious.

———

A report from Jackson Center advises that about 75 miles and 100 hands passed through there on their way to Quincy, where they will work on the grade of the Ohio Southern railway.

———

Overtures have again been made to Sidney to become a member of a baseball league of an eight-club circuit. The cities desired to comprise the league are: Springfield, Findlay, Sandusky, Mansfield, Akron Canton, East Liverpool and Sidney. It will cost Sidney probably $500 to become a member of the league, and of this sum, no doubt, a part would be returned through club receipts.

100 years ago

Wednesday, April 11, 1918

Members of city council at their meeting last evening authorized the city solicitor to start proceedings for the recovery of Lane Street near the tannery. The clerk was also authorized to instruct the Western Ohio railroad to stop all passenger cars at Spruce Street and Jefferson Street while going through the city.

———

W.R. Carothers was installed as exalted ruler of the Elks Lodge last evening. Also installed were: Allen Maurer, esteemed leading knight; William Brandt, esteemed loyal knight; Harley Young, esteemed lecturing knight; Dr. V.E. Bedford, secretary, and Frank Smith, treasurer.

75 years ago

Wednesday, April 11, 1943

“Don’t Take My Penny” was presented by the junior class of Sidney High School last evening in the school auditorium. The cast included: Jean Gasque, Dorothy Dull, Jean Maurer, Sally Benjamin, Dorothy Lerch, Donna Kirby, June Black, Josephine Kerr, Aunalee Crusey, Jim Abbott, Dick Wintringham, Hugh Albers, Bob Probst, Dave Barr, Louis Mackey Jr., Bill Albaugh, and Dick Paddock.

50 years ago

Wednesday, April 11, 1968

County commissioners today signed a short term lease with the Sidney Board of Education for a small tract of ground needed in the relocation of the new steel bleacher grandstand to be constructed on the fairgrounds. Need of the land owned by the school board became evident when the board decided to move the new stands back from the race track. The land leased is at the southwest corner of the old wooden stand which was condemned as a fire hazard and subsequently razed.

25 years ago

Wednesday, April 11, 1993

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio State University President Gordon Gee says he told a committee seeking a president for Michigan State University that he’s happy where he is. That night he dictated a letter saying “’Thank you, but no thank you.’ I am happy where I am,” Gee said.

———

Jeff Shreves in the role of Jesus Christ prays in the Garden of Gethsemane during rehearsal for the drama “Then Came Sunday” which will be presented at Anna United Methodist Church on Easter Sunday at 10 a.m. With Jesus are Leslie Locker, 14 and Nicki Shreves, 14, both of whom play roles of towns women.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-6.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

