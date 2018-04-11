Shooting near Grand Lake St. Marys under investigation

ST. MARYS — Two people suffered gunshot wounds from a shooting early Wednesday morning near Grand Lake St. Marys off of state Route 364.

According to Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon’s press release, at approximately 3:22 a.m. on Wednesday, April 11, a 911 call was received from a male stating he had been shot. Very few details were available.

Deputies responded and discovered two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were transported by St. Marys Rescue Squad to the hospital and remain there. Their conditions are not known.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and not a threat to other citizens although people should be observant and report anything out of the ordinary,” Sheriff Solomon said.

The incident is being investigated by the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Detectives along with agents from Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The St. Marys Police Department and city of Celina Rescue Squad also assisted at the scene.

No other details are being released at this time as the matter remains under investigation. Further details will be released as they become available.