Multi-county pursuit ends in Sidney

SIDNEY — A multi-county police pursuit that began in Troy early Wednesday morning ended after the vehicle crashed in a field on Leatherwood Creek Road in Sidney.

According to the Troy Police report, at approximately 1:09 a.m., on Wednesday, April 11, Troy Police began to assist Miami County Sheriff Deputies in pursuit of a silver 2000 Honda Accord that would not stop. Troy Police ended their involvement and the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) joined the pursuit after the driver of the Accord exited Troy via back roads north toward Piqua.

The driver entered Shelby County on Suber Road. A report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office states the vehicle eventually made its way to Middleton Hume Road, then was south on Leatherwood Creek Road, missed a curve, and drove about a quarter of a mile into a field before stopping. The driver was then apprehended by law enforcement.

The driver claimed another person was with him, but the absence of tracks in the field indicated otherwise. No one else was found after a K-9 search was conducted.

The report said the driver was observed throwing narcotics out of the vehicle at several different times throughout the pursuit. Some narcotics and paraphernalia were observed in the vehicle, the report said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the pursuit.

The vehicle was towed to Miami County Sheriff’s Office, which is still investigating the incident.

No other information is available at this time.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

