Wilson Health CEO resigns

SIDNEY — The president and CEO of Wilson Health is leaving Ohio for the sunny skies of Florida.

The Board of Trustees of Wilson Health, on Wednesday, announced the resignation of Mark Dooley, president and CEO. Dooley has accepted a CEO position with a hospital in Florida. He will step down from his position at Wilson Health on May 11, 2018.

Dooley joined Wilson Health as president and CEO in June 2014. During his tenure, he has led the hospital system through a period of growth and change. Wilson Memorial Hospital transitioned to become Wilson Health — a two-year rebranding initiative in which Dooley was instrumental. The 48,000 square foot Thomas J. Boecker Professional Building opened its doors to provide greater access and enhanced primary care and specialty services to the community.

The emergency department exceeded 30,000 patient visits through process improvements to provide rapid, quality, emergent care to patients served.

“Community hospitals play a vital role,” said Dooley. “Wilson Health has a long standing history of identifying and meeting the healthcare needs of the communities served. I was fortunate to work with such dedicated, talented people throughout my four years. The Hospital and the entire Sidney and Shelby County community will always hold a special place in my family’s heart.”

Wilson Health continues to be recognized as a top performing hospital in the areas of patient safety and quality of care. The LeapFrog Group, an independent organization that grades hospitals on their quality and patient safety metrics, continues to recognize Wilson Health with an “A” grade for the past two years. The Hospital also received a 4-star rating from CMS for meeting quality measures during Dooley’s tenure.

“Achievements and recognition don’t happen without great people doing great things every day,” said Dooley. “It is definitely the people that make Wilson Health so special.”

Dooley and his family will be relocating to the Florida area to be closer to family.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I would like to thank Mark for his years of service,” said Rudy Keister, chairman of the Wilson Health board.

“He has grown key services to benefit our community. We thank him for his dedication to Wilson Health and we are committed to finding a replacement who can continue our momentum moving forward,” Keister said.

The board is working on an interim leadership plan. There will be no disruption in the operation of the hospital. The search for a new chief executive officer has started and members of the board, administration and medical staff will participate in the search to identify the right candidate.

