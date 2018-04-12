125 years

Thursday, April 12, 1893

Samuel Bachtell, representing the State Public Works, was here yesterday. He gave orders that the many compost heaps on either bank of the canal must hereafter be in boxes, and if indiscriminately scattered there will be prosecutions. Saw dust and brush piles must be kept away from the canal banks.

———

You never know how good looking you are until you see a flattering photograph of yourself, and you have no proper idea of the beauty of the Valley City and its surroundings until you view it through the eye of a camera. Next Friday night over 100 very choice views of Sidney and suburbs will be thrown upon a soft square canvas at the M.E. Church. Don’t be surprised if you are on the canvas yourself, for the views contain a variety of Sidney life.

100 years ago

Thursday, April 12, 1918

Workers at the Red Cross Wednesday were very much interested in a book sent down by Mrs. W.H.C. Goode which tells of the work of the women of Sidney in the Civil War of 1864. The organization was called the Ladies Christian Commission Aid Society.

———

The local fuel administrator has received word from the state fuel administrator to the effect that the Sunday lightless nights can be dispensed with by any who display Liberty Loan posters. Thursday lightless nights, however, continue in force.

75 years ago

Thursday, April 12, 1943

Staff Sgt. Forest W. Bertsch has been awarded the second oak leaf cluster for outstanding participation in serial operations in North Africa, according to an announcement today by the War Department. The award was made on March 29.

———

The current issue of the “Country Gentlemen” carries an article on three Shelby County farmers. Entitled “They Invest In Their Sons,” the article, written by Phil S. Eckert and G.E. Ferris, features Harvey Hoewischer, his son, William; W.R. Joslin, and his son, William, and Lyman D. Allen, his son Elmer.

50 years ago

Thursday, April 12, 1968

ATLANTA – Thousands of mourners, waiting patiently in hours-long lines, filed through Sisters Chapel at Spelman College today to view the body of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the slain apostle of nonviolence.

———

HOUSTON – Mrs. Paul Huston of this village received word that her son, Sgt. Charles Gregory Huston is missing in action in Vietnam. Sgt. Huston is a member of the U.S. Army paratroopers engaged in special services with the Green Berets. Mrs. Huston was advised that he was listed missing March 28. No other details were available from the U.S. Department of Defense. The sergeant is a 1963 graduate of Houston High School.

25 years ago

Thursday, April 12, 1993

Virginia Matz has been elected president of the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA for the 1993-94 board year, Dennis Ruble, executive director of the local YMCA, has announced. Mrs. Matz has been involved as a volunteer at the YMCA for nearly 24 years.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

