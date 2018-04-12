Univ. of Findlay Jazz Ensemble presents Spring Concert

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay Jazz Ensemble recently performed “Jazz – Where You Least Expect It!” for the annual spring concert in Winebrenner Theological Seminary’s TLB Auditorium. The concert was directed by Jack Taylor, professor of music.

Familiar songs were transformed into jazz arrangements including themes from “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” “Little Liza Jane,” “I Love Lucy” and more. Also performed were traditional selections from Duke Ellington, Woody Herman and other big bands.

Local students Samantha Sayre, of Sidney, and Jonathan Wolfe, of West Liberty, participated in the concert.