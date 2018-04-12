Upper Valley Career Center to hold preschool registration

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Early Childhood Development Center Preschool is now accepting applications for the 2018-19 school year. The Career Center operates a state-licensed preschool for children 18 months through five years of age, and is currently accepting applications from families in Miami, Shelby or surrounding counties.

An open house for students planning to attend preschool in the fall of 2018 is planned for Monday, April 30, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Career Center, 8811 Career Drive. Families are invited to meet the teachers, explore the classroom, and submit registration forms.

The Early Childhood Program is child-driven and is responsive to the developmental needs and interests of each student. It is a play-based center and the children have opportunities to explore and investigate material through open-ended and hands-on learning experiences.

Upper Valley Career Center students in the Early Childhood Education program plan and implement the curriculum within their program to gain experience working with young children.

The high school students learn developmentally appropriate procedures and put these into action in the activities that they plan for the preschool children.

The program is licensed by the Ohio Department of Education and aligns with the State’s Early Learning Standards.

Preschool classes will tentatively be offered Tuesday mornings from 8:45 to 11 a.m. for toddlers 18-months-old through age three; Thursday and Friday mornings from 8:45 a.m. to 11 am for three and four-year-olds; and Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoons from 12:10 to 2:30 p.m. for four and five-year-olds.

Fees for the program are $180 per year for the toddler one-day-a-week class; $360 per year for the two-day, three and four-year-old morning class; and $540 for the three-day, four and five-year-old afternoon class. There is a $20, one-time registration fee to hold your child’s place in class.

Contact Nicki Vogel at the Upper Valley Career Center, at 937-778-1980, ext. 801 or vogeln@UpperValleyCC.org, by April 29 for registration information.