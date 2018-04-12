Making their case

Shelby County Sheriff’s DARE officer Brian Strunk gives a 15 minute pitch in the hope of getting a grant from the Shelby County Student United Way group to help him in his efforts to keep kids drug free. The Student United Way group is made up of two students from every high school in Shelby County. The kids were chosen by their schools based on their exceptional character and abilities. The Student United Way group was given $5,000 by the Shelby County United Way with witch they have been tasked with granting to programs of their choosing. Conditions of the grants include that they cannot award more than $1,000 to any single organization. A total of eight presenters talked before the students on three topics the Student United Way had decided would be their main focus, youth counselling, youth hunger and combating misuse of drugs by youth. Other speakers included Pastor Bill Halter, of DeGraff, who talked about the Jackson Center Backpack program he helps run with other local churches to supply Jackson Center students in need with food. Shelby County Counselling Center Executive Director Julie Clay, of Wapakoneta, came to talk about preK-third-grade evidence based practices education packets that she would buy with the grant money to help educate young children about healthy relationships. Members of the Student United Way group took turns asking questions of the speakers, including a break down of how their program’s money is spent.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News