125 years

Friday, April 13, 1893

The band concert last night was a great musical success, but financially it was a failure. There were other entertainments and various meetings in the town and the weather served to keep many away from the concert. It was thought the series of concerts would do something toward a fund for new uniforms for the members of the band, but it will not do so.

100 years ago

Friday, April 13, 1918

With a total of 248 votes, Miss Myra Minniear finished first in the contest conducted by the Young Ladies Gym class as the second drive for their Victrola fund. They realized the sum of $81. Margaret Haslup was second with 208 votes, and Mrs. Reddish third, with 142.

———

Mayor H.K. Forsyth, noting the city ordinance that provides for a $10 fine for the riding of bicycles on the sidewalks of the city, warned today that the ordinance will be rigidly enforced in the future. He pointed out that the practice has become too common.

75 years ago

Friday, April 13, 1943

A total of 415,628 fish and minnows of 12 different types and ages were released in Fort Loramie during 1942, according to the report released by Clarence F. Clark, fish management agent at St. Marys.

———

In a drastic revision of the draft announced today, Class 3-B was eliminated and wives and so-called collateral dependents were removed as causes for deferment from military service. At the same time, Class 3-A was “stabilized” to protect, as long as possible, homes where there are children

50 years ago

Friday, April 13, 1968

ATLANTA – The last rites were held today for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the “drum major for justice,” before his family, his friends and the nation’s leaders while 50,000 persons jammed the streets outside his church.

———

By a vote of 39-18, Sheriff Robert Burns has been made the choice of the Democrat central committee to become Sidney’s next postmaster. The endorsement, regarded as equivalent to actual appointment, was made at a meeting Wednesday night, attended by all but four of the committeemen.

25 years ago

Friday, April 13, 1993

LOCKINGTON – Architectural plans have been drawn up and financing is being sought to develop an 18-hole championship golf course near Lockington. Randy Packman and Howard Spriggs, both of North Lewisburg, plan to develop the golf course on 160 acres across the road from the former location of Pence’s Drag Strip, later named Shelby Raceway.

———

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio Department of Highway Safety says it will begin issuing fewer new license plates to save money. The department will issue new plates only to vehicle owners who are registering for the first time or who have lost or damaged their plates, department Director Charles Shipley said Wednesday. The state had been issuing new plates to all vehicle owners every five years. Now most owners will keep the same plates and receive validation stickers when they renew their registrations, Shipley said. The fee will be the same.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

