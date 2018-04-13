Kiwanis announces 2018 Pancake Day

SIDNEY — The Kiwanis Club of Sidney will host its annual Pancake Day, Wednesday, April 18 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Sidney First United Methodist Church basement fellowship hall, 230 E. Poplar St.

In addition to “all the pancakes your care to eat,” members will serve sausage, applesauce and choice of beverages. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children under 12. Members will also be collecting food items for the local food pantries.

Proceeds from Pancake Day fund many of the community service projects the Sidney Kiwanis participates in. Some of these projects include more than $11,000 in college scholarships to local high school seniors each year, sponsorship of a high school sophomore to attend the Hugh O’Brien Leadership conference, Cribs for Kids Project, Key Club sponsorship at Sidney High School, Aktion Club sponsorship, bell ringing for the Salvation Army, the Little Free Library, Adopt-A-Highway, Adopt-a-Park, the Eliminate Project, the summer reading program at the library, the Imagination Library, the Sidney Amateur Baseball Commission, local food pantries and the Teen of the Month.

Tickets can be purchased from any club member or at the door the day of the event. They can also be purchased at Dekkers Flowers, Ron & Nita’s, Bunny’s Pharmacy, Sidney Tire and Best One Tire.