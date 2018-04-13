DeWine drops by SHS

Ohio Attorney General and Ohio Governor candidate Mike DeWine, far left, talks with Sidney High School student Darius Boeke, 16, of Sidney, son of Mindy Boeke, during a visit by DeWine to the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County classroom Thursday, April 12 at Sidney High School. Looking on are, left to right, Workforce Partnership Board Chairman Mick Given, of Sidney, and DeWine’s running mate Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted. Boeke told DeWine that he is interested in finding a better job that is usually out of the reach of a 16-year-old. The focus of the Workforce Partnership program is to help students decide what they want to do for a career and teach teach them the skills employers want.

