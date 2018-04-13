A trip to the library

Amyla Cathcart, center, 4, protects her mom, Erin Cathcart, left, both of Sidney, from a dragon wielded by Myleigh Fitchpatrick, 4, of Sidney, whose guardians are Lance and Jayce Mitchell. Amyla and Myleigh were at the Amos Memorial Public Library on a field trip with the Sidney Cooperative Nursery School Friday, April 13. The students played with toys in the Early Literacy Room after listening to Assistant Outreach Coordinator Mandy Morgan read them several books in the boat. Amyla is also the daugher of Galen Cathcart.

