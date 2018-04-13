Scheu resigns from city schools

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools Superintendent John Scheu has announced his resignation, effective July 31.

In a letter to the Sidney Board of Education, Friday, Scheu alleged that micromanagement by the board was the contributing factor to his decision to resign.

“It is obvious to me that the board is clamoring for a change at the top as philosophically it is evident that my decision and judgment are not in sync with the majority of the board, especially in personnel-related items,” Scheu wrote in a letter that he shared with the Sidney Daily News.

“I can honestly say in 19 years working as a superintendent in four different school districts, this current board is the first one I have worked for that does not need a superintendent. Micromanagement issues continue nonstop,” he wrote.

Board President Bob Smith said he could not speak for the board before the board met to discuss this development. The board will meet in regular session, Monday, at 6 p.m.

He did say, however, that Scheu’s letter came as a surprise.

In May 2016, the board, by a vote of 4 to 1, extended Scheu’s contract by two years. His original contract was due to expire July 31, 2017. It was extended to July 31, 2019, at a salary of $121,984.

At the time, the Sidney Daily News reported that Mandi Croft was the only no vote:

“Mr. Scheu has made some great strides in our district,” said Croft after the 2016 meeting on why she voted no. “He came here when the district was not in a great place. With that being said, there was still no imperative need to extend the contract at this time given that there was still another year on his contract … At this very same time next year, I may have been ready to vote in a different way, but at this time, I wanted to see more and make sure that this is the right fit before moving forward.”

Currently, he is in his eighth year as superintendent. He was hired in 2011 after being the superintendent at Hardin-Houston Local Schools.

In his resignation letter, Scheu commended “excellent” local teachers and administrators “that too often are taken for granted.”

He also said he appreciates what he called newer board member Linda Meininger’s “non agenda and genuine desire to make this school district the best possible it can be.

“I wish you well in the future and best of luck passing the next school levy,” he wrote in closing.

