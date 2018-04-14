On the agendas

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, April 16, at 4 p.m. in council chambers.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, April 16, at 7:30 a.m. at the board office. Items on the agenda include allocating machines to polling locations; backroom election night worker; and staff sick, vacation and compensation time chart.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, April 16, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

The board will consider revising several policies; accept donations; accept the resignations of the superintendent, director of business operations, an intervention specialist and several classified personnel; discuss contracts of new hires and move into executive session.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, April 16, at 6:30 p.m. in Room 122.

Items on the agenda include financial report, administrative reports and board member reports. The board will also discuss employment of employees, accept a donation and award service contracts.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet in special session, Monday, April 16, at 6:30 p.m.

The council will consider two ordinances: one pertaining to the creation of a community reinvestment area and one concerning updated zoning regulations.

Traffic Safety Network

SIDNEY — The Governor’s Community Traffic Safety Network of Shelby County will meet Tuesday, April 17, at 8:30 a.m. at the Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services.

Items on the agenda include discussing the mock crash planned for April 18; year end and first quarter traffic stats from the Ohio Highway Patrol, Sidney Fire Department, Sidney Police Department and Shelby County. Street and highway construction projects will be discussed by ODOT, the city of Sidney and Shelby County.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, April 18, at 6:45 p.m. in the Marianne Helmlinger Board Room, 1100 Wayne St., Suite 4000, Troy.

Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health will meet at 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 18, in the Health Department Conference Room, 202 W. Poplar St.

The board will consider household sewage treatment system variances for properties owned by Alan and Susan Middleton at 17922 Sidney-Plattsville Road and by Tony and Angela Schafer at 2920 Loy road, Fort Loramie, and a private water system variance for a property owned by Dale Goubeaux at 1077 Fessler-Buxton Road, Russia.

The board will also discuss a manufactured home ark inspection agreement and hear reports before moving into executive session.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY — The Sidney Tree Board will meet on Thursday, April 19, at 4 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth is expected to attend to speak about trees in new housing developments.

The board will discuss the city’s 2018 tree sale and a tree permit at 584 E. Hoewisher Road.

Also, a hazardous tree at 836 Fourth Ave. will be discussed, as well as the Tree City USA growth award on April 20, in Miamisburg and the Tree City USA Day Bulletin.