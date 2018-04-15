New prescription drug drop box in Shelby County

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Drug Task Force (SCDTF) continues to address substance abuse in Shelby County. The Task Force recently identified the opportunity to increase the number of prescription drug drop-off boxes in the community to allow citizens to safely and securely dispose of unused or expired prescription medications.

Thanks to the financial support of Wilson Health, Sidney Police Department, Shelby County United Way, Sidney-Shelby County Health Departmen, and Rite Aid, the Sidney Police Department purchased and obtained a new prescription drug drop off box and incinerator to properly dispose of the medications collected.

“Improperly disposing of prescription drugs can be a major problem,” says Chief William Balling, Sidney Police Department. “Drugs left in the home can end up in the wrong hands – children can accidently ingest them or they can be stolen. We’ve seen an increase in our officers taking drugs off the street from people where the drugs aren’t theirs at all or they’re being abused,” added Balling.

The new drug drop box is located in the main lobby of the Sidney Police Department located at 234 W. Court St. in Sidney. Citizens are encouraged to bring in their unused or expired medications and safely dispose of them in the new drop box.

With the addition of this new drop box, Shelby County now has two prescription drug drop boxes. There is also one located in the Shelby County Sheriff Department lobby located at 555 Gearhart Road in Sidney.

“Substance abuse continues to impact Shelby County,” said Balling. “Having a safe, free way to dispose of prescription medications is one more way we continue to work together to provide the necessary resources for our community.”

Eileen Wiseman, left, of Sidney, and Sidney Police Chief Will Balling check out the new drug drop-off box located in the Sidney Police Station. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN041318DrugBox.jpg Eileen Wiseman, left, of Sidney, and Sidney Police Chief Will Balling check out the new drug drop-off box located in the Sidney Police Station. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News