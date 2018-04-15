Service offers support to older drivers

SIDNEY — Keeping Us Safe has announced that Michelle Caserta, mobility manager of Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, in Sidney, has successfully completed an intensive training program and is now certified as one of North America’s “Beyond Driving with Dignity” professionals.

The Beyond Driving with Dignity professional certification program has been designed to equip Caserta and other professionals throughout the United States with tools necessary to help older drivers and their families work through the complicated issue of age-related, diminishing driving skills.

Caserta can now help older drivers and their families make decisions on how to keep the older driver safe.

“The Beyond Driving with Dignity program provides concerned families with a solution to their concerns,” said Caserta. “This program offers new relief to families concerned about a loved one’s safe driving abilities as they relate to the natural aging process.”

Caserta will begin providing her new services in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties immediately. Caserta can be reached at 498-4593 or by email at mcaserta@cssmv-sidney.org.

For information on the program, visit www.keepingussafe.org.