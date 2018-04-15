Author talks about Fort Loramie influence

Dennis Turner, of Dayton, talks about his book җhat Did You Do in the War, Sister? How Catholic Nuns in Belgium Defied and Deceived the Nazis in World War Two.Ӡit is based on true events and recounts the story of an order of nuns who were trapped in Belgium during the war. The presentation was held at the Fort Loramie High School Sunday, April 15. Turner was invited by the Fort Loramie Historical Society. Turner had one of his book’s nuns come from Fort Loramie. He based her character on three of his cousins who live near Fort Loramie.

